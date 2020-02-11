KickToken Trading Up 210.7% This Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 38.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Coinsbit. In the last week, KickToken has traded 210.7% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $288.94 million and approximately $929,379.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.08 or 0.05790149 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052817 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 781,173,067,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,044,229,762 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, BitMart, ABCC, Dcoin, YoBit, Exmo, KuCoin, TOKOK, Gate.io, ProBit Exchange, Coinsbit, Livecoin, Mercatox, CoinBene, P2PB2B, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

