Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,393,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,066,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 559,624 shares of company stock worth $11,142,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

