KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC lowered its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.2% of Lau Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,455,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.01. The stock had a trading volume of 324,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,846. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

