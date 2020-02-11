L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Up to $23.58

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $23.58. L Brands shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 10,397,206 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

