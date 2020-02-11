Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,753,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,070,000 after buying an additional 225,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $19,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.07. 62,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

