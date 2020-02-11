Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Discovery Communications accounts for 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 29.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 274,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 228,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone acquired 2,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

