Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. 7,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,622. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.