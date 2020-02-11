Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

