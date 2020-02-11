LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

