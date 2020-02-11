Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.87

Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.87 and traded as low as $17.90. Lagardere SCA shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 347,993 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.80.

Lagardere SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

