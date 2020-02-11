Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LSBK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.