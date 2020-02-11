Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,046 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

In related news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.