Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

KBE opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

