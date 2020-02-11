Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Facebook by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of FB opened at $210.80 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $607.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

