Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL stock opened at $332.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $338.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.29 and its 200 day moving average is $277.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

