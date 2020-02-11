Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 898 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.83.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

