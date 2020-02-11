Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $64.21.

