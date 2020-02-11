Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 36,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day moving average is $152.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

