Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.00. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.