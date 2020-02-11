Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.00. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

