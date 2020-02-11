LDR Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.96 Million Investment in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,000. AmeriCold Realty Trust makes up 4.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of AmeriCold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,764. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 223.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.