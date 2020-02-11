LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Down 0.6%

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, 178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

