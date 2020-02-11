Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.07 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $135.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $3,440,095.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,875,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

