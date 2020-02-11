Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.07 and a one year high of $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.