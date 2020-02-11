Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $339,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $135.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,259. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.94 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.07 and a 52-week high of $137.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

