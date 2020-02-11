Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up 2.3% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LILA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of LILA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

