Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Lindsay news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNN traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $104.87. 60,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

