Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded by Cfra to “Buy”

Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of LGF.A stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

