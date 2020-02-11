Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded by Cfra to “Buy”

Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of LGF.A stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

