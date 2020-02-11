Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,203.30

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,203.30 and traded as high as $1,315.00. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at $1,310.00, with a volume of 95,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 924.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

