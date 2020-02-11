Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 0.6%

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.86, approximately 25,587 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 470,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $436.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

