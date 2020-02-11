Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $439.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $441.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.42 and its 200-day moving average is $390.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

