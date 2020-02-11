Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 697 ($9.17).

LOK opened at GBX 729.99 ($9.60) on Monday. Lok’n Store Group has a one year low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a one year high of GBX 740 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 608.47. The company has a market capitalization of $216.03 million and a PE ratio of 38.62.

In other news, insider Neil Newman sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £13,688.10 ($18,005.92).

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

