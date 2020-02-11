LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,526 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.60 and a one year high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.