LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $159.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

