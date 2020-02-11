LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KEMET were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in KEMET by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 410,497 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KEMET by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 215,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KEMET by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in KEMET by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 244,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 197,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEM opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.64. KEMET Co. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

