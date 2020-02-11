LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock worth $250,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

