Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,466,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,537,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.