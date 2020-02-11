Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 2,884,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,776,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

