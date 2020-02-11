Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

AMGN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,760. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day moving average is $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

