Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,798 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,981,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 305.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 47,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.80. 2,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

