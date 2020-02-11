Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $312.70. 24,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. The company has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

