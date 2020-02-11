Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 500 Shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 694.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of GAMR stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $47.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.