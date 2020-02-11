Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes $1.40 Million Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,901. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.