LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LYFT. BidaskClub raised LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LYFT from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised LYFT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $88.60.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $770,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $415,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LYFT by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 452,401 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in LYFT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LYFT by 115.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 346,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

