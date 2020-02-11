LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.05.

LYFT stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. LYFT has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 452,401 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LYFT by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in LYFT by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 53,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

