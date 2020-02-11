Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.88. Maiden shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 1,944 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 553.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 220,869 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 45.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Maiden by 291.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 650,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 652,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

