Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.88. Maiden shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 1,944 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter.
About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.