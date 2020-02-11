Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mantech International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.60.

Mantech International stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Mantech International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mantech International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Mantech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mantech International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

