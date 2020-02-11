Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,915,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,755,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782,464 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 775,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,222,000 after purchasing an additional 612,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 1,322,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,821. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

