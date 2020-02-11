Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manulife Financial.
MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.
Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 1,322,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,821. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.
