Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 120 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.94. 937,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.42. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.