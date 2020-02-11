Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.79. 90,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

