Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,368,000.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 28,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

